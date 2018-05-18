Council officially on notice to be more open, answerable: MP

GYMPIE Regional Council has been put on notice by the State Parliament that it has to be more transparent and accountable.

Member for Gympie Tony Perrett said that legislation passed in Parliament this week puts all Queensland local governments on notice that they have to lift their game in the accountability stakes.

"No council is immune to the changes, including Gympie,” Mr Perrett said.

"We all know that confidence in local government has hit the bottom and recent events in a number of councils have been regrettable.

"In our region there are many concerns that council has to be more open and answerable.”

The changes include simplifying how complaints about councillors are dealt with and requiring councillors to follow a Uniform Code of Conduct.

The Local Government Minister has also been given increased powers, including the ability to sack, and property developers' donations have been outlawed.

Mr Perrett said the Opposition welcomed the amendments, which will increase accountability and transparency in local government, and supported the CCC corruption recommendations.

However, he said the sting was that the State Government "ignored sensible safeguards”.

"Government claims of integrity in dealing with local councils are hollow when you consider the reluctance it has previously shown to pull councils into line, or deal with popular elected officials when they are in the same party.

"Providing the Minister with increased powers to sack a duly elected official shouldn't be unfettered. It should be heavily scrutinised.

"Labor governments have been in power in Queensland for the past 17 years out of 21 and we have seen the unwillingness of this Government to deal with councils or councillors who politically support them.

"Instead of ensuring the right checks and balances are in place the Government focused on its obsession with donations from one sector of the community, property developers.

"Our democracy should be a level playing field for all candidates and parties, free from vested interests including unions,” he said.