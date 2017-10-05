Council not interested in tourism levy

AIRBNB has shut the door on "unfair” plans to force more than 19,000 Queensland homeowners to pay council-imposed tourism levies when they rent their properties out to holidaymakers.

The online booking agency has confirmed it will fight a bid to have online booking agencies hand over clients' street addresses to local governments wanting to stop short-term accommodation providers cashing in on regional tourism promotions because they do not contribute to them.

Most Queensland councils have a tourism levy that registered holiday businesses contribute to.

The levies are used to promote local government areas to tourists in Australia and overseas.

The move, which requires State Government legislation, also means unregistered short-term holiday landlords would have to adhere to local laws imposed on registered tourism operators.

While Noosa Shire Council is leading the charge, saying it has asked Airbnb and other online booking outlets to provide addresses but they refuse to do so, Gympie Regional Council has no intention of implementing a levy for local Airbnb sites.

Gympie Mayor Mick Curran said council does not charge a tourism levy and it was not on the agenda for the future.

"The Gympie region led the state last year percentage-wise in increases for domestic and international visitation to our area,” Cr Curran said.

"Levies usually fund the tourism operations and we are very fortunate here in Gympie in the fact that council funds our tourism strategy through Destination Gympie Region.

"We work very closely with Visit Sunshine Coast and whilst other councils are funding that, it is not something we are looking at or contemplating.”

However the Noosa Council believes there are more than 2000 unregistered short-term accommodation providers in Noosa and if they all paid the minimum levy of $60 the shire would receive an extra $120,000 a year for its promotions fund.

But, Airbnb said it would fight any move to have it hand over its 19,000 Queensland clients' addresses.

"If they (councils) want to pursue back-to-the-future innovation-denying policies our community will fight to protect their rights,” Airbnb ANZ public policy head Brent Thomas told NewsRegional.

Noosa Council will table the idea at the coming Local Government Association of Queensland conference and there are hopes the LGAQ will use its lobbying power to get the State Government on board.

Council representatives from across the state will converge on Gladstone from October 16-18 for the conference, where this and many other ideas will be debated.

If there is widespread support for the council's idea at the conference, the LGAQ will then advocate on behalf of all local governments at the state level.

Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington said there were a number of issues stemming from unregistered holiday accommodation providers including:

<square_bullet> Owners avoiding local tourism levies and council infrastructure charges that are paid by registered operators.

<square_bullet> Fewer long-term residential rentals on the market.

<square_bullet> An over-supply of short-term rentals leading to to an increase in homelessness; and

<square_bullet> A major impact on property prices.

Cr Wellington said often councils only found out residential homes were being rented to holidaymakers when someone made a complaint.

"We need in a planning sense to get a handle on this,” Cr Wellington said.

"It's about working out how we move forward to ensure everything works for residents and visitors.”

Airbnb said it was "injecting $200<TH>million into the economy and creating 2000 local jobs” across Queensland.

Mr Thomas said the organisation supported a tourism or bed tax "to support local infrastructure and communities” but only if it was levied on all accommodation providers.

"It would be wholly unfair if any tourism or bed tax was selectively paid by some accommodation providers and not others,” Mr Thomas said.

"If mayors want to pursue innovative and forward-looking policies, we are keen to work with them.”

NewsRegional asked the Queensland Government to comment specifically on this issue and others to be raised at the LGAQ conference, but it refused to do so.

Instead a Government spokeswoman said: "The Palaszczuk Government has an excellent working relationship with local councils throughout Queensland and their representative body, the LGAQ.”

"For instance, we worked with LGAQ to reinstate the Financial Aid program to benefit Indigenous councils,” she said. "I know our ministers meet regularly with the LGAQ and local councils on a regular basis.

"In regards to the motions being put forward at the LGAQ conference in October, we will look at each of the motions passed and work with the councils and community to see great outcomes for all Queenslanders regardless of their location.

"The Government does not want to pre-empt the LGAQ conference and the views of delegates on the motions.”