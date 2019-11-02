Council must protect good agricultural land: Hartwig

Where the council is exploring the Kybong Industrial Park, which would consume good quality agricultural land.

Letter to the Editor

THE comments regarding the options for industrial estates are a welcome talking point.

I agree with Tony Goodman that Victory Heights should be industrial. Based on location it makes sense, this area is perfectly suited to industry. This area while filling a need for land now, will not solve the problem of industry growth over the next 50 years but should be used for industrial purposes.

Curra and Kybong have the same issue with regards to services and it is obvious that they will not be connected to town water and sewage for 20 or more years, maybe more. There are options to overcome this.

Appropriate onsite water storage and onsite effluent treatment would allow council to plan an industrial estate that would not see urban encroachment or interfere with the rural residential lifestyle of the Mary Valley.

There are means available to allow a satellite industrial estate to commence and be established while Gympie grows out to it. The vision must be long term.

Costs are an important factor also. Kybong terrain makes it more costly to develop and combined with the road and infrastructure upgrades to cater for flood events, I feel it is not the best option.

For heavy industry, transport is not your greatest cost.

It may take me three hours to load a semi-trailer with structural steel for it to drive one hour down the road.

The distance from Kybong to Curra is only an extra 20 minutes directly off the four lanes and is a much easier option than weaving through the Mary Valley, not to mention the infrastructure upgrades required to accommodate access during flooding.

Whilst the Mayor’s headline for Kybong sounded massive (1800ha), when you consider the area that is only suitable for scuba divers when it floods, there is not much left. Curra can follow the highway with parcel after parcel developed as needed.

When we consider the needs in 50 years, food and water will be of the highest importance. Protecting good agricultural land is the responsibility of council now. Having a clean area like the Mary Valley that could be the food bowl for the southeast corner would provide many opportunities for farmers to create employment.

We have to accept that wherever we put a large industrial estate we will have to sacrifice agricultural land, in my opinion the best land should be saved for feeding the future residents of Gympie and beyond.

The decision needs to be made with a long term view, 50 years and beyond. I, like most, are tired of short term fixes that cost the community long term.

Steady planned growth is essential for Gympie’s future.

Glen Hartwig, Gympie Regional Councillor Division 2