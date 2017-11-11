Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

Council missed chance to save on Rattler spend; Hartwig

Councillor Glen Hartwig says Gympie Regional Coucnil missed a great opportunity to mine money for the Rattler revival.
Councillor Glen Hartwig says Gympie Regional Coucnil missed a great opportunity to mine money for the Rattler revival. Renee Albrecht
by Letter to the Editor from Councillor Glen Hartwig

Letter to the Editor:

DURING deliberations over the rattler I suggested that Council could use funds to firstly develop an underground mine tour and delay rattler work.

Gympie mine has the most unique situation where there is work that was done 100 years ago right next to modern mining.　　

It would make a very profitable venture that could fund the rattler without the need for the rate payer to throw money hand over fist.　

This idea was the inspiration for Cr Dodt's motion to look to investigate this option, including a museum upgrade.　

After this motion passed council, councillors and staff went on a fact finding mission to Bendigo to assist with this.　　 Sadly I was never consulted.

I worked in the Gympie mine. I have taken many people on tours of the Eldorado mine. I was not even made aware that Council was spending rate payer funds for this tour. I have never been asked about my first hand knowledge of the mine and what possibilities exist.

You would think the holder of the economic development portfolio would be consulted, this is just how dysfunctional Council is.　

The most important aspect is that profit from this venture could have funded the Rattler.

Due to the head strong approach by Cr Curran, which makes me question his practical business understanding, we are locked in for the ride of our financial lives.

Having profit from one venture pay for the rattler made sense to me but not to everyone.

Glen Hartwig

Gympie Regional Councillor

Topics:  gympie council gympie regional council letter to editor mayor mick curran opinion

Gympie Times

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

War hero buried in an unmarked Gympie grave

War hero buried in an unmarked Gympie grave

Elite soldier buried in Gympie after a long and decorated service history

Remembering all our heroes this morning

NOT FORGOTTEN: Peter Maddocks positions the Memorial Lane tile to commemorate his great grandfather, lost in the Battle of the Somme in World War One.

Best mates and family members recall the lost and the damaged

Qld party leaders: Their best answers to stupid questions

CRUCIAL QUESTIONS: Who would win in a fight, one horse-sized duck, or 100 duck-sized horses?

Someone had to bring some joy into this election campaign...

premium_icon REGIONAL EXODUS: Voters rushing away from major parties

Pauline Hanson's One Nation vote could decide a number of regional seats.

Exclusive poll of seats that could decide election

Local Partners