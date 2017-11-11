Council missed chance to save on Rattler spend; Hartwig

Councillor Glen Hartwig says Gympie Regional Coucnil missed a great opportunity to mine money for the Rattler revival.

Letter to the Editor:

DURING deliberations over the rattler I suggested that Council could use funds to firstly develop an underground mine tour and delay rattler work.

Gympie mine has the most unique situation where there is work that was done 100 years ago right next to modern mining.

It would make a very profitable venture that could fund the rattler without the need for the rate payer to throw money hand over fist.

This idea was the inspiration for Cr Dodt's motion to look to investigate this option, including a museum upgrade.

After this motion passed council, councillors and staff went on a fact finding mission to Bendigo to assist with this. Sadly I was never consulted.

I worked in the Gympie mine. I have taken many people on tours of the Eldorado mine. I was not even made aware that Council was spending rate payer funds for this tour. I have never been asked about my first hand knowledge of the mine and what possibilities exist.

You would think the holder of the economic development portfolio would be consulted, this is just how dysfunctional Council is.

The most important aspect is that profit from this venture could have funded the Rattler.

Due to the head strong approach by Cr Curran, which makes me question his practical business understanding, we are locked in for the ride of our financial lives.

Having profit from one venture pay for the rattler made sense to me but not to everyone.

Glen Hartwig

Gympie Regional Councillor