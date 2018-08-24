Council master plan review shot down as 'more bureaucracy'

A call for Gympie councillors to regularly review the region's master plans has fallen short in chambers this week.

A PITCH to have Gympie Regional Council regularly review their master plans was denied this week by one vote.

Councillor Dan Stewart asked for councillors to look at all medium and long-term plans once every four years, and put in place a 12-year expiration date.

"We have a fair few master plans, we don't know what's in them and they are then used to apply for grants,” Cr Stewart said.

While he had made a similar motion for councillors to be given a full list of capital works ahead of the next budget discussions, Cr Stewart said this one would supersede it in some aspects.

Cr Bob Fredman backed the motion as "common sense”, and Cr Glen Hartwig said it would not be the first time council regularly reviewed its plans.

"If we go through our corporate plan once every four years then why not our master plans?” he said.

Voting against the motion, Cr Mark McDonald was worried about the plans being taken out of the community's control - and the costs which had already been incurred through consultation to design the work being lost when it was turfed.

"A master plan is not built by our councillors, it is built by the community,” he said.

"I believe that we do have good community consultation practices.”

Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch said the motion would only add "another thing” to the council's list, and that the option to review existing plans was already there "for each and every one of us”.

Mayor Mick Curran agreed that it would only add "another level of bureaucracy to staff who are already under the pump”.

"We should't be suffering "short-termism”... by knocking over projects as thought bubbles. It really is our responsibility to be looking well into the future.”

Crs Stewart, Fredman, Hartwig and Hilary Smerdon voted in favour, falling one short of the mark to have it passed.