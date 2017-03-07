Council makes it's pitch for more Rattler funding

PULLING INTO STATION: The Gympie rail precinct revitalisation project may soon get under way.

THE Gympie Regional Council isn't the only one keen for a slice of the State Government's $70million infrastructure funding package, with adjacent councils also vying for a share.

Minister for State Development, Natural Resources and Mines Dr Anthony Lynham said seven projects across the region, including pitches made by Gympie, South Burnett and Fraser Island councils, were in the running.

Across Queensland, a total of 127 projects have made the shortlist for the Building our Regions program.

Dr Lynham said he was happy to see many councils looking to the future of their regions.

"It is pleasing to see a variety of shortlisted projects - including recreation and community facility improvements, and sewerage infrastructure upgrades,” he said.

"Gympie, South Burnett and Fraser Coast councils are seeking a total of almost $3.6million from Building our Regions.”

The crux of Gympie's pitch is the construction of major upgrades to the centre of town, as well as the long-promised resurrection of the Gympie rail precinct.

The Bullock Point boat ramp at Inskip Point, long overdue for renovation, is on Gympie's shortlist, as is the youth precinct and recreation hub slated for construction at the site of the soon-to-be-closed Memorial Pool.

So far, more than $150million has been allocated to "critical infrastructure” projects, creating 1300 jobs in the process.

In the next stage Gympie council will stake its claim through direct consultation with the government.

"Detailed applications will open shortly, and all councils will have to demonstrate compelling reasons for their projects to gain funding,” Dr Lynham added.

"The next stage of assessment will be very competitive.”

This application follows the $6million allocated by the government in January for the Rattler's revitalisation.

That funding, part of the $200million Works for Queensland project, was a major win for the council - especially since the economic difficulties of the project often trumped local enthusiasm at seeing the icon return.

If the Rattler is successfully resurrected, it's expected to provide a major economic boost for the Gympie region, with the revitalisation of the engine and the track estimated to provide hundreds of jobs for the community.

Dr Lynham said the successful projects would be announced in mid-2017, after which construction on the approved plans would begin no later than August 2018.