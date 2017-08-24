Council looks to get creative on unmaintained roads

PEOPLE often ask Gympie Regional Council to look after their roads, and now the council wants to speed that process up for more than 100 unmaintained roads in the region.

The interest in exploring new options was revealed amid questions about the current process in yesterday's council workshop over upgrades to an unnamed road off Woondum Rd with three houses on it.

A 240m stretch of the road was upgraded to maintained gravel, with a bitumen sealed intersection, turnaround area and drainage also added.

Councillors were told the current system is based on a cost-per-house system, with a $240,000 upgrade for three houses more cost effective than a $1 million upgrade of a road with six houses.

While the current system allows for two or three unmaintained roads to pass into the council's control each year, Cr Bob Leitch said the council was open to considering new ideas to speed the process up.

"I know the policy in place has been there for numerous years, but... maybe we can do more,” he said.

The Deputy Mayor welcomed suggestions from other councillors, but cautioned against any belief there was a quick solution.

"We just can't click our fingers and make it happen at once,” he said.

"There might be some other creative idea which arises from another idea.”

Mayor Mick Curran said unmaintained roads were a legacy issue the council wanted to address.

Many had started as forest tracks, and been made worse by development.

"Historically, land has been subdivided on unmaintained roads and people have built homes, but they've never transferred over to council,” he said.

Financial cost was also a restriction, as roads had to comply with regulations once in council's control.

"It's not just a case of running a grader down the road,” he said.

While the council aimed to reduce that number over the next few decades, collecting them all might not be possible.

"There will be some roads that will never be on the maintained list,” he said.