'Council legally obliged to enforce planning decisions'

IN RESPONSE to a recent letter regarding Gympie Regional Council and court actions, it needs to be acknowledged that, whilst court action is an expensive exercise not to be undertaken lightly, there are occasions when there is little choice.

In light of our community's experiences with a would-be developer we are grateful that council has instigated the necessary court action to stop ongoing unlawful activity.

Council is required by the state's planning laws to carefully consider the views of development proponents and the community when making decisions on development applications.

When a development application is refused and a proponent decides to proceed regardless it becomes imperative that council takes a stand.

Our council has a legal obligation to uphold and enforce its planning decisions, and it needs to be seen to be doing so.

If not, the whole of the Gympie region could be subject to these kinds of situations, with more residents battling inappropriate, non-compliant or illegal developments in their area for years on end.

JANINE GLEDHILL,

BELLA CREEK.