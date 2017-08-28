'Council is throwing away its most promising asset'

LETTER TO THE EDITOR FROM MIKE BECKER

THE changes set out in the Gympie Regional Council's Airport Master Plan set a dangerous precedent for future development at the airport.

Should Gympie council proceed on their current path, the residents of the Gympie region will lose their most promising economic asset while the council takes on additional spending obligations with no significant return on investment for the local economy.

The proposed modifications to Gympie airport operations mean that any economic aspiration that this master plan was conceived to provide will never materialise.

The council will throw away the airport as an asset for the region and it will become nothing more than a private aerodrome for those that reside in adjacent residential areas being approved by council.

The airport, which belongs to all residents of the region, and from which all residents should feel the economic benefits will be, in effect, given for free to local property developers by the council.

To boot, the council will have sent a clear message to business owners of the risks of making future commercial decisions in the Gympie region.

I must express to the residents of Gympie that they have at their disposal a valuable resource.

Gympie airport is quiet, currently not surrounded by housing developments and represents one of the few airfields left in Queensland which can easily support flight training.

If correctly managed, the benefit to the regional economy would be to the tune of hundreds of jobs and tens of millions of dollars every year.

Instead, proposed restrictions to operations and development at Gympie have little to do with safety or economic development and more to do with accommodations for a small number of local residents, all of whom have chosen to purchase land beside an active airfield and all of whom have now contrived to deny Gympie residents of their airport.

The master plan begins with the stated objectives of "establishing strategic vision for the economic and efficient use of Gympie Aerodrome over the next 20 years”.

It concludes that "residents enjoy the airport as a recreational based operation” and that they are "not looking for future development”.

I wonder what tax payers throughout the region who hope for broad regional economic success would feel about these statements?

This has nothing to do with strategic vision and economic use.

It has everything to do with the council acquiescing to the demands of a small, vocal minority and abandoning any future economic benefit that the region may draw from an airfield with considerable potential for aviation training and general aviation use.

Furthermore, the report suggests that the council go to the considerable expense of building a parallel taxiway and improving drainage in the same section that states that "major spending” is not required or invited.

To be clear, the construction of runways and taxiways is the most expensive item of airport infrastructure.

These proposals effectively create a smokescreen of fiscal concern while recommending that the council commit to millions of dollars of taxpayer's money on airport improvements which the report commits to for the benefit of a few well-heeled airpark home owners and a flying club.

That these suggestions are taken seriously by the council as a sound use of such a promising airfield is deeply concerning.

As the owner of a helicopter training business, I am painfully aware that our activities do bring an element of noise and, on occasion, annoyance.

As a company, we always take steps to minimise noise and disruption, but it is also true to say that pilot training generates jobs, income and growth in a part of the world which, were it not for the attitudes of a vocal minority, stands to benefit tremendously from its potential as an aviation training location given the current boom in demand for pilots worldwide.

This may be a compromise that the Gympie region wishes to consider in terms of the future use of its exceptionally promising airport.

I am very much afraid that the council has acquiesced to pressure brought to bear by a small but vocal community with narrow commercial interests (the selling of houses on land beside an airport).

The report recommends courses of action that do nothing to address the stated aims, bring scant economic benefit to Gympie, no additional full-time employment and will have the effect of taking Gympie Airport out of the game so far as being of any economic benefit to the region in the future.

Tax payers in Gympie should send a strong message to council in terms of stepping back from this economically and socially dangerous precedent, presented against a framework of poor judgment and conflicted economic aspirations and development choices.

Should Gympie residents wish to express their feelings to the council, I would invite them to do so prior to the approval of the Master Plan, which is scheduled to occur shortly. I would also direct them to the online petition at https://tinyurl.com/gympieairport.

Mike Becker,

Executive Director,

Becker Helicopters