24°
News

'Council is being cavalier with its duty of care'

Letter to the Editor from Tony Jakeman | 26th Aug 2017 5:57 AM Updated: 5:57 AM
Letter writers says the Mayor is incorrect in his assertions that "Historically, land has been subdivided on unmaintained roads” and "It is not just a matter of running a grader over the road”.
Letter writers says the Mayor is incorrect in his assertions that "Historically, land has been subdivided on unmaintained roads” and "It is not just a matter of running a grader over the road”. Pauline Zylstra

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I WOULD like to respond to the Mayor's comments regarding unmaintained roads (The Gympie Times, August 24).　

With due respect, the Mayor is incorrect in his assertions that "Historically, land has been subdivided on unmaintained roads" and "It is not just a matter of running a grader over the road".　

Firstly, most of the properties along "unmaintained roads" are the original blocks and if any are a part of subsequent subdivisions then this is the council's fault for not charging the developer for road infrastructure costs.

Also, under Widgee Shire, many of these roads were maintained. It's a pity that in at least one case the name has been changed to negate the records.

Secondly, the matter of the grader is just that - all that is required is a grader, water truck and a roller as needed.

Problem solved.

But no, our council claims that it is a requirement under the Australian Standards Codes that these roads be reconstructed at huge cost to a non-existing standard.

This is simply untrue and despite repeatedly promising to prove to me that I am wrong and produce the "Standard", council and its staff have failed to do so.

The Australian Standard for New Roads is specific in design requirements but we are not talking about new roads in new subdivisions, we are talking about old roads that have previously been formed and now are neglected.

The Mayor, and his staff, also totally ignore the legal advice that they have been sitting on since December 1, 2009, from King & Co, Solicitors (copy attached) that clearly states amongst many recommendations:

Paragraph 17. That said, if an accident was to occur on the road as a result of its poor condition, it would be difficult to avoid liability.

Paragraph 18. However, because council's actions are merely intended to manage the risk, rather than eliminate it. Council will be unlikely to escape liability for incidents that occur on the road.

There is more advising council of their need to provide a duty of care to their ratepayers and others travelling on these roads, but finally:

Paragraph 24. In light of council's knowledge of the poor condition of the road, we consider that council has a legal obligation to performing reasonable levels of inspection of the road and repairing any part of the road that is unsafe.

If council is concerned about the funding I have already shown them how this can be managed.

Fact - properties on unmaintained roads can not be sold with Lenders Mortgage Insurance. So all buyers have to have at least a 20% deposit. This reduces the sales demand for theses properties and thus the value.

Fact - as The Valuer General relies on sales history to determine the unimproved capital value of each property then those properties on council's unmaintained register will attract a lower valuation and subsequently generate lower rate revenue of circa 20%. Fix the road, up goes the value and up goes the rates. Roads funded over a period of a few years.　

It is my contention that our council is being cavalier with their duty of care in this matter and that they will not have enough money in the bank to pay for the first damages claim. There is no point in saying that the insurers would wear the costs as I have already advised them, the insurers, of the council's perceived intransigence in this matter together with a copy of the King & Co letter.　

Tony Jakeman,

Gympie

Gympie Times

Topics:  dirt road gympie council letters letters to the editor

GALLERY: Are these Gympie's cutest canines?

GALLERY: Are these Gympie's cutest canines?

Region isn't shy about their puppy love, and you can check out the awesome pictures here.

Gympie group changing lives in Yiben

DOING THEIR BIT: Karen Blackburn (left) and Jude Coates plan their trip to the isolated village of Yiben in Sierra Leone, West Africa, next month.

Set4Life trio heads to Africa for opening of new health centre

Wheelie bins, dump hours fail rural ratepayers

Kites at the Bonnick Road Dump site.Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

New dump hours muddling, impractical: letter

Can't we just learn from the mistakes of the past?

LASTING LEGACY: Remembered for his colonial building achievements, Governor Lachlan Macquarie was equally a brutal and much-hated figure, but would renaming geographical points, buildings and institutions bearing the name of Macquarie achieve anything?

Shouldn't we accept that some parts of history are unpalatable?

Local Partners

Party gets toes tapping up and down Mary St

Scenes from the 2017 Pre-Muster Party

Two-car crash shuts down part of Bruce Hwy

ON THE ROAD: Emergency services near the Eumundi Rd exit on the Bruce Hwy.

Woman injured in crash that closed part of the Bruce Hwy

GALLERY: Smiles shine at Gympie Muster

Georgia Roberts is a Muster cowgirl

Grown ups aren't the only ones having fun at this year's festival

GALLERY: Crowds dip into Muster madness

Muster dancing, madness: Kate and Grant Smith. Gympie Music Muster Friday 25.08.17

The party continues in Amamoor, and you can see all the fun here.

Talent search winner back for a taste of Main Stage

Mason Hope,18, took out the Songs of the Sunshine Coast competition and will play at the Gympie Muster Muster Club on Saturday and on Main Stage on Sunday.

Muster performer Mason Hope, 18, is a rising star

NARCOS: New agents mean business

New season of Narcos introduces new agents to take up drug trafficking fight.

Tina Arena to play Eva Peron on stage

Tina Arena.

The musical will run at Sydney Opera House from September 13

Gender parity a shining hallmark of this year's Muster

GIRL POWER: Caitlyn Shadbolt and Jody Direen pictured backstage at the Gympie Muster.

Girl power in the Amamoor State Forest

A love affair with Kinky Boots

WELL-HEELED: Callum Francis stars in the stage musical Kinky Boots.

Kinky Boots star is keen to walk the talk in Brisbane

Bachelor recap: Elise the new favourite to win Matty's heart

Elise Stacy has emerged as a frontrunner on The Bachelor.

The former Hockyroo had a one-on-one date last night

WATCH: A star at the second Muster, Chad Morgan won't stop

GUESS WHO'S BACK? Chad Morgan drew a huge crowd on main stage.

Musician Chad Morgan has a long history with the Gympie festival.

Wedded bliss a big bra-vo for Gympie Muster

Kevin and Dolly Leahy were married at the Muster on August 22, 2012. 24.08.17 Gympie Music Muster.

The Muster's iconic Bra Bar marks anniversary

GOOMERI-LUCERNE + CATTLE

6473 Burnett Highway, Goomeri 4601

Rural 4 2 2 $850,000

Located close to Goomeri, this 175 acre property, with highway frontage, is considered one the better irrigation farms in the area. There is approx 110 acres of...

TAKE YOUR BREATH AWAY

26 Annita Way, The Dawn 4570

House 4 2 4 Offers Over...

This immaculate property has everything a growing family could want. The spacious 2 storey home boasts open plan kitchen, dining and air-conditioned lounge room, 3...

2 be new again!

10 Popes Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $350,000!

Doncha just love it when someone has the vision to make old new again. This wonderfully rejuvenated house in the heart of Gympie is everything and much more that...

KANIGAN QUALITY

Kanigan 4570

House 5 2 6 $350,000

This rich warm frost free piece of paradise just might be the hobby farm you've been searching for. 49.3 acres (19.98ha) forming part of the east face of the...

just 2 nice!

6 Isabel Court, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $335,000!

Looking to buy just a really nice, as new, low set, modern, contemporary 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a great location for a great price? You are! Great! Because...

LIFESTYLE WITH INCOME

Greens Creek 4570

House 3 3 2 WIWO $875,000

Enjoy the prefect lifestyle and receive an income from this outstanding picturesque property located in the tightly held Greens Creek area. Approximately 10...

STOP THE RENT CYCLE NOW!!

10 / 37-39 Musgrave Street, Gympie 4570

Town House 3 2 1 $279,000

This beautifully presented and spacious 3 bedroom unit is perfect for those buyers looking for low maintenance and modern living. The large double storey unit has...

bamboo 2 make $$

46 Beer Road, Kilkivan 4600

3 1 5 $298,000!

THIS is a one of a kind property that needs to be seen to be believed! Find your next acreage lifestyle in scenic Kilkivan, loaded with opportunities. How about an...

MOTIVATED VENDORS, BE QUICK!

417 Cootharaba Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 3 1 4 Offers Over...

We are proud to market this beautiful property for our clients who wish to downsize and move onto a smaller parcel of land. This 10 acre property being only 25...

OUTSTANDING PROPERTY, QUIET LOCATION

65 Buchanan Road, Goomboorian 4570

House 4 2 4 AUCTION

Acting under instructions from the Trustee we will submit to Public Auction this 4 bedroom rendered home on 1.09 hectares. Situated only 16klms from Gympie, just...

How a MacDonald's worker built a property empire

Young investor Eddie Dilleen.

Eddie was just 19 when he bought his first investment property

In the heart of Mooloolaba

Stand out from the rest.

Open for inspection homes August 24 - 30

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Outstanding location and size

Character home on 690sq m with medium density zoning near the river