'Council is being cavalier with its duty of care'

Letter writers says the Mayor is incorrect in his assertions that "Historically, land has been subdivided on unmaintained roads” and "It is not just a matter of running a grader over the road”.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I WOULD like to respond to the Mayor's comments regarding unmaintained roads (The Gympie Times, August 24).

With due respect, the Mayor is incorrect in his assertions that "Historically, land has been subdivided on unmaintained roads" and "It is not just a matter of running a grader over the road".

Firstly, most of the properties along "unmaintained roads" are the original blocks and if any are a part of subsequent subdivisions then this is the council's fault for not charging the developer for road infrastructure costs.

Also, under Widgee Shire, many of these roads were maintained. It's a pity that in at least one case the name has been changed to negate the records.

Secondly, the matter of the grader is just that - all that is required is a grader, water truck and a roller as needed.

Problem solved.

But no, our council claims that it is a requirement under the Australian Standards Codes that these roads be reconstructed at huge cost to a non-existing standard.

This is simply untrue and despite repeatedly promising to prove to me that I am wrong and produce the "Standard", council and its staff have failed to do so.

The Australian Standard for New Roads is specific in design requirements but we are not talking about new roads in new subdivisions, we are talking about old roads that have previously been formed and now are neglected.

The Mayor, and his staff, also totally ignore the legal advice that they have been sitting on since December 1, 2009, from King & Co, Solicitors (copy attached) that clearly states amongst many recommendations:

Paragraph 17. That said, if an accident was to occur on the road as a result of its poor condition, it would be difficult to avoid liability.

Paragraph 18. However, because council's actions are merely intended to manage the risk, rather than eliminate it. Council will be unlikely to escape liability for incidents that occur on the road.

There is more advising council of their need to provide a duty of care to their ratepayers and others travelling on these roads, but finally:

Paragraph 24. In light of council's knowledge of the poor condition of the road, we consider that council has a legal obligation to performing reasonable levels of inspection of the road and repairing any part of the road that is unsafe.

If council is concerned about the funding I have already shown them how this can be managed.

Fact - properties on unmaintained roads can not be sold with Lenders Mortgage Insurance. So all buyers have to have at least a 20% deposit. This reduces the sales demand for theses properties and thus the value.

Fact - as The Valuer General relies on sales history to determine the unimproved capital value of each property then those properties on council's unmaintained register will attract a lower valuation and subsequently generate lower rate revenue of circa 20%. Fix the road, up goes the value and up goes the rates. Roads funded over a period of a few years.

It is my contention that our council is being cavalier with their duty of care in this matter and that they will not have enough money in the bank to pay for the first damages claim. There is no point in saying that the insurers would wear the costs as I have already advised them, the insurers, of the council's perceived intransigence in this matter together with a copy of the King & Co letter.

Tony Jakeman,

Gympie