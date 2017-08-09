Council impounds 140 pets in two months

Gympie Regional Council impounded 88 dogs during May and June this year.

IT IS 7.30pm - do you know where your pet is?

This is the question pet owners should be asking, with recent Gympie Regional Council data showing 88 dogs and 52 cats were impounded during May and June.

According to a council spokeswoman, the vast majority of the pets were caught after wandering away from their home - and there is no guarantee of their return.

It is a situation particularly dire for cats. Only five of those impounded in the two-month period have been reunited with their owners.

In comparison, 49 of the dogs found their way back to their homes in that same time.

"A significant proportion of the cats that get impounded are either feral or on the way to being feral, so their whereabouts may not be known to their owners,” the spokeswoman said.

"Storm season can also be difficult for some dog owners, and it is a time when extra attention should be paid to fencing, gates and security of pets.

"Sadly, numbers can also go up around January and February in the aftermath of Christmas.”

There are a number of measures owners can take to keep pets safe.

Ensuring fencing and gates are well maintained, building enclosures, keeping doors and gates shut and making children aware of the importance of keeping pets safe from wandering are some simple steps owners can take.

Registering dogs with the council and microchipping also helps.

"These actions give a better chance of a pet being quickly reunited with its owner before it even gets to the pound,” the spokeswoman said.

"If a dog or cat does go missing, an early inquiry with council may reunite all parties quickly and with a minimal amount of stress.”