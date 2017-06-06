Council hoses down Gympie and Imbil water price rise fears

WATER PRICES: Borumba Dam, a major recreational resource and the source of all Gympie and Imbil drinking water.

GYMPIE and Imbil residents and businesses can expect their domestic water prices to remain stable for at least another 18 months, despite an auditor's report suggesting increases may be in the pipeline.

That was the comment this week from Gympie Regional Council, which buys all Gympie and Imbil urban water in untreated form from the state government bulk water agency, Seqwater.

The State Audit Office says Seqwater's viability is threatened by the cost of major infrastructure built to drought-proof south-east Queensland during the drought which also prompted the Traveston Crossing dam proposal.

An audit office report says residents may need to consume more water or pay more for it, in order to finance the water grid pipeline network.

At current consumption rates and prices, the auditor says Seqwater's viability is in question.

But a Gympie Regional Council spokeswoman says the council does not expect any flow-on from this concern for another 18 months.

"The Mary River is the sole source of supply for the Gympie and Imbil water supply schemes,” she said.

"Seqwater control the releases from Borumba Dam which feeds into the Mary River via Yabba Creek.

"Seqwater have the legislative authority to fix charges, and other terms, for services and other facilities it supplies.

"The Queensland Competition Authority has oversight of these charges.

"Current increases are based on CPI and Council does not expect any changes till 2019,” she said.