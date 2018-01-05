Council help for stormy time - free green waste disposal

STORM DAMAGE: Gympie Regional Council has come to the aid of residents faced with storm damage in their yards.

HELP is at hand for storm affected Gympie region householders, with free green waste disposal from now to Sunday, January 14.

A Gympie Regional Council spokeswoman said the council understood the area had been impacted by storm activity and wanted to help.

"Council will be waiving residential green waste disposal fees for storm related green waste,” she said.

Mayor Mick Curran said council staff were busy clearing fallen branches and trees in public areas and knew exactly what householders were facing.

"Staff understand that residents are doing the same at home.

"We are offering a free disposal period to encourage the community tidy-up around their yards after the storm.

"Green waste will be accepted at all Waste Management Facilities, except the Amamoor Bulk Bin Site.

"The recent weather events are a real reminder that we are in the storm season and that strong wind gusts can occur with little warning.

"Please keep loose items and outdoor furniture secure when not in use.

"Fallen branches and unstable trees have the ability to destroy homes, cars and injure people in severe weather and strong winds," Mayor Curran said.

He urged people to consider pruning dead and overhanging branches around their homes.

The waived fees apply to storm-related green waste only and not lawn clippings.

For more information on green waste disposal, visit https://www.gympie.qld.gov.au/.