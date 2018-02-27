Council has a plan to address 'report card' findings: Curran

IN OCTOBER 2017, some local residents participated in a community survey to talk about council, how important aspects of council are and how the resident feels we are performing.

READ MORE: Council on the nose it seems

The last survey we conducted was in 2015, conducted by the same external company, asking the same questions, in the same format.

The Local Government Association of Queensland conducted the survey in both 2015 and 2017 so we can truly compare the data not only against our 2015 results but also against the state results.

What we have learned, and I would encourage you to have a look for yourself, is that Gympie Regional Council has followed the state trend and dropped in some areas.

The two areas in which we are below the state average is Managing the City and Quality of Council.

We have commenced work in some of these areas. A five year Economic Development Strategy is currently being developed to help drive our business activity and we are looking at how we can better inform the community regarding Council finances. This year, we will be releasing the draft budget to the community for feedback and comment. Also worth noting is we have kept rates increases on average per year to 1.5%, in comparison to an average of 7.1% between 2008 and 2015.

We are proud of the areas in which we have increased community satisfaction, such as pet/animal control, sewage and cultural/entertainment facilities. Our high performers were water supply and community safety.

This survey information is a valuable tool - a report card for council. Our next step is to take this information into the organisation and form an action plan to identify and address the areas of concern for our community. Thank you to all those residents who participated.