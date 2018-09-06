Council, Hartwig at odds on dangerous Sandy Creek Rd stretch

Council have downplayed the concerns of residents near a dangerous stretch of Sandy Creek Road. Photo: Darryn Smith / Noosa News

Council have downplayed the concerns of residents near a dangerous stretch of Sandy Creek Road.

FEARS over a dangerous stretch of Sandy Creek Rd have been downplayed by Gympie Regional Council despite criticism from one of its councillors.

After a community of concerned voices claimed they had experienced close calls along the stretch between North Deep Creek and Anderleigh, Division 2 Councillor Glen Hartwig said the roads were "long overdue” for an upgrade.

A council spokesman countered by stating other single-lane roads faced a more immediate need.

"Council data indicates an average of 160 vehicles per day use this stretch of Sandy Creek Rd,” the spokesman said.

"Similar single-lane roads (such as) Tagigan, Tandur, Noosa, Neerdie, Rocks, Wilsons Pocket and Gap record a much higher traffic count (between 250-350 vehicles per day), and as a result will be given priority for capital works should funding or money in council's budget become available.

"Widening of Neerdie Rd is included in this year's budget ... council gives highest priority to the roads carrying the most traffic and record the highest amount of crashes.”

The spokesman said council was unaware of any crashes in that specific section, and prioritised work "according to funding, traffic count and instances of accidents.”

"Council are aware of residents' concerns in relation to this stretch of road and will continue to monitor its condition.”