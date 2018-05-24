Council: Gympie's aging population 'not a new trend'

UNDER STUDY: Gympie's USC campus is one of the council's focus points to attract the 18-30 age group in the face of an ageing population.

UNDER STUDY: Gympie's USC campus is one of the council's focus points to attract the 18-30 age group in the face of an ageing population. Contributed

JOB creation, youth precincts and university are the main tools Gympie Regional Council will be using to keep the region on top of an ageing demographic.

Data from the Queensland Statistician's Office shows by 2036 this region's average age will be 10 years older than the state's; a shift which includes a vanishing 18-30 age group.

Noting this was "not a new trend” in the region, a council spokeswoman said there was a lot of work under way to make the region an apple in the eye of young families.

Gympie's USC campus was also a central focus. "The university allows young people to stay in the region without the need to relocate. It also attracts and encourages young people into the region to complete their education,” the spokeswoman said.

READ MORE

Low housing costs, proximity to the Sunshine Coast and school opportunities were also on the list.

"Work has been undertaken to look at the promotion and marketing opportunities outside of the region to attract families looking to relocate.”

She said the council was exploring how to capitalise on the growing health and aged care industry.

"Council are looking into this area, understanding this is a growth market and under-resourced across the region,” she said.

"This is not a new trend across the Gympie region, as retirees relocate as their new place of residence.

"This is a consideration for council ... with examples such as the planning scheme, economic development, enabling access to continuous learning.”