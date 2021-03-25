Council green lights new 100-bed nursing home on Southside

A 100-bed nursing home proposed to be built at the Southside has been approved by Gympie council.

Gympie’s aged care health services have been given their second boost in as many months with councillors this week approving the development of a 100-bed centre for the Southside.

The development, to be built on 1.2ha of vacant land at the intersection of Copp and Ramsay Roads, will cater for 100 residents and include a men’s shed on site.

However, the shed will not be allowed to host more than a handful of people at any given time due to noise restrictions.

Councillors were told that although the development was inconsistent with parts of the planning scheme this can be managed by way of the more than three dozen conditions placed on the development.

The centre will be built at the intersection of Copp and Ramsay Roads.

Aged care has been identified as one of the region’s upcoming growth industries; the region’s median age has risen at more than four times the State’s average, shifting from 41.8 years in 2008 to 46.6 years in 2018.

It was the second aged care centre approved in the region in as many months; a 108-bed, four-storey centre near Gympie Hospital was approved in February.

