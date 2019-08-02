Menu
Waldock Rd (pictured) and Heilbronn Rd have been given a $1 million upgrade by Gympie Regional Council.
Council News

Council gives two key Southside roads $1m safety upgrade

scott kovacevic
by
2nd Aug 2019 1:26 PM
JONES Hill and Southside residents can enjoy a safer drive, with Gympie Regional Council finishing $1 million upgrades to two popular roads.

Waldock and Heillbron Rds were the winners of the facelift designed to better protect drivers, pedestrians and cyclists as well as improve the area visually.

"Waldock Rd and Heilbronn Rd are heavily used and service a number of important community facilities such as schools,” Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch said.

"The aim of the project was to improve traffic flow, road access and safety to not only road users but pedestrians and cyclists.”

Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch.
Improvements made to the roads include: 720m of concrete pathway along Waldock Rd linking Groundwater Rd to Heilbronn and Mary Valley Rds; a pedestrian refuge on Waldock Rd, allowing safe passage to and from Heilbronn Rd; 400m of concrete pathway along Heilbronn Rd linking Waldock Rd to Jones Hill State School; and 860m of road widening and bitumen sealing along Waldock and Heilbronn Rds.

More than 900m of kerb and channelling work was done, along with planting new trees, landscaping and the installation of LED street lights at the pedestrian refuge.

The council contributed $607,000 to these works.

The remaining $415,000 coming from the State Government's Transport Infrastructure Development Scheme.

Gympie Times

