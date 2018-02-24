Council gets 2000 support letters for beleaguered business

Malcolm Bigel, Marlene Owen, and Robyn Protheroe deliver more than 2000 letters of support for Widgee Engineering to Gympie Regional Council.

WIDGEE Engineering has received reams of support in its fight to stay open, with more than 2000 letters of support for the business delivered to Gympie Regional Council.

The letters are on top of a petition carrying more than 2000 signatures which was lodged with the council early this year.

Marlene Owen, who spent the past week canvassing the CBD about the issue, said the letters were a reflection of how the community felt.

"The council really need to get out and talk to the people of the town and find out exactly how everybody's feeling, they're not happy," she said.

"We've got enough people that are unemployed in this town now. Do we need another 20? I wouldn't like to do (councillors) jobs, but we have to all stand up and be counted.

"Let's not shut a business down. It's a huge business which supports 72 other businesses in this town. I'm one of them."

A council spokeswoman confirmed the letters had been received.

"This is in addition to the petition carrying 2000+ signatures received earlier in the week," she said.

"As the application is still in assessment stage as part of the legislated process, and is yet to return to council for consideration, council cannot comment on the matter."