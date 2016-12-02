Council finishes $8 million in flood repairs

Flood repairs were one of several key focuses of the Gympie Regional Council in the last financial year.

FLOOD repairs, construction, and community development were key focuses of the Gympie Regional Council last year, according to council's 2015-2016 Annual Report.

More than $8 million overall has been spent completing the design and infrastructure plan created to address damages caused by the 2011 and 2013 floods, according to the report.

A further $900,000 has been spent on emergent and restoration works caused by flooding in February 2015, and another $1 million is expected to be undertaken in future years as well.

Development in regional community areas were also recipients of significant funding support.

$660,000 was spent in the creation of the Yabba Creek parklands, redeveloped from the old Imbil Caravan park to include not only large play areas for toddlers and young children, but also recreational facilities and disabled access.

Former Cr Larry Friske and landscape architect and project manager Lani Roberts enjoying the Yabba Creek parklands. Greg Miller

The beautification of Rainbow Beach was another highlight, with $70,000 being spent upgrading median strips in business areas, as well as the installations of garden beds and trees.

Implementation of the Our Towns Sustainable Centres program was also a central concern of council during the period.

After "extensive public consultation” final concept master plans and priority actions for Amamoor and Gunalda have been endorsed.

$400,000 in funding was committed by council for the initial implementation of the plans in both townships, with Amamoor expected to take advantage of improvements to the hub around the general store and integration with the Mary Valley Heritage Railway Station, while Gunalda has been the recipient of improvements to car parking, street-scaping, and upgrades to the areas footpaths.

According to the report, construction has also continued to grow, steadily increasing since 2012 with recent monthly building statistics showing the Building Services team "increasing its market share to over 40 per cent”.

The importance of libraries in the community has also been highlighted in the report.

According to council data, loans and website traffic have both continued to improve, with more than 418,000 loans being taken out across all regional libraries, and a 77% increase in internet traffic since 2012.

Gympie Regional library services statistics from the 2015-16 annual report. Contributed

While library members can download eBooks, eAudiobooks, and eMusic through several specific sites, there are plans to expand the services in the 2016-2017 financial year.

Tin Can Bay library also started operating under extended hours following community consultation, with council reporting it has been a success with the library reporting a 7 per cent increase in visitors over the previous year.

The report shows community support for the libraries has also remained strong, with a reported 2549 volunteer hours from the more than 90 members of the Friends of Gympie Regional Libraries keeping services running throughout the year.