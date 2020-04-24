Council finally enters 21st century

Gympie Regional Council’s shift to live-streaming firmly puts to be the archaic practise of relying on month-old memories. ipad generic

AND they’re off and running.

Residents have been waiting eagerly since the election for the new council to take office.

Not quite 28 days later (though given the world’s state you’re forgiven for thinking it is), the i’s are dotted, the t’s are crossed, and the new council’s been thrown in the deep end.

First, congratulations to new Mayor Glen Hartwig.

Mayor Glen Hartwig chairs his first meeting.

He performed well chairing his first meeting, despite having been in the job for less than a week and the ever-present scratching of critics’ knives faintly visible in the background.

Oh, and there’s the little issue of a global pandemic clogging up the works, too.

Second, congratulations to the council for finally firing up the live-streaming.

Having the council in your lounge or bedroom might make some run for the hills.

Gympie's first meeting of its new council, live-streamed.

But not all – more than 1700 viewers tuned in to the feed at one point or another. That’s about 1690 more than tuned in to meetings last term.

It also means debacles like last year’s ”accurate-minutes-gate” (the most easily avoided scandal in the 21st century thanks to the ubiquitous “record” button – except the council didn’t have one) are now a thing of the past.

And nothing screams “welcome to the future” more than letting the ref check the tape.