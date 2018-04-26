Council feels the heat this morning as jobs on the line

Chris Austin, Brodyn Davey and Billy Bennett will have a clearer picture about their future with Widgee Engineering after today's meeting.

COUNCILLORS are expected to face a record gallery crowd at today's meeting as they prepare to vote on some of the region's most controversial issues, the Rattler and Widgee Engineering.

While the public will not be able to sit-in on the heritage train debate, they will be front and centre as the Widgee business' second application to stay where they are is heard.

Since they were told by council they had to move or close last October, members of the community exploded in vocal support of the beleaguered business' future.

Along with petitions carrying more than 2000 signatures and reams of support letters, over the past few months some residents have waged a campaign calling for in-person support at the vote.

If approved, Widgee Engineering will be subject to more than 20 conditions.

While wider concerns about last year's tip changes is not on the list, the future of green waste dumping is.

Councillor Mark McDonald has asked for the council to review whether residents should have to pay to dump green waste.

"Community members have questioned the sense in charging a fee for an activity that council has indicated publicly that it wishes to encourage,” he says in his motion.

Wheels will also be in motion for the council to adopt new local waste laws to replace the expiring state government regulations.

Mayor Mick Curran has already ruled out strict 24-hour rules for on wheelie bin collections, but fines could be handed out to those who contaminate their recycling bin.

The council is also expected to go back to the future on cat registrations, too.

Axed in 2013, Cr McDonald has moved that the policy be brought back to life as of July 1.

Any new fees system would include discounts for pensioners, and on desexed and microchipped cats.

The region's motorbike enthusiasts should have a win as well, with a proposed bike park at Curra expected to be approved.