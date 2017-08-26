OPINION: Council 'faction' left out in cold on full Rattler story

LETTER TO THE EDITOR FROM CR GLEN HARTWIG

ANY suggestion that the majority of councillors had all the (Rattler) detail is an admission of withholding information from some.

It would be interesting to see which councillors are willing to put their hands up and say they had copies of the relevant reports and inspections of track and bridges?

I know of one councillor that did ask for them. I and others did not have this information.

To suggest that council was adequately briefed and presented with the appropriate information is bizarre at the least and would then drag in to question the abilities of those councillors that had this information.

A detailed current engineering inspection and report had not been conducted. A current costings based on the new relevant information had not been carried out. If you had a mechanic inspect a car you were going to buy in 2013 would you then purchase it in 2017 without another inspection. GRC does.

One person made commitments during the election, "under my leadership the Rattler will run." That is why there is a relentless pursuit down this path.

The sad reality is that even if the Rattler is far more profitable than expected the maintenance bill will ensure that the ratepayer continues to assist. There is nothing wrong with that providing you are open, upfront and make decisions on spending with that in mind.

As councillors it is essential to have that discussion before you commit someone else's money. Whether it be state, federal or ratepayer funds all that money generally comes in some way from the same pockets, it is only the origin of delivery that changes.

To suggest that some councillors had more information than others once again highlights the dysfunction that this project is clouded in.

I did ask many questions, like how much do we spend, when is it just too much? What is the up-to-date expected costings? $10.8 million? How many times have I heard that?

Knowing it will always be in budget must bring some comfort to the ratepayer.

Glen Hartwig,

Gympie Regional Councillor Division 2