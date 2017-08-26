24°
News

OPINION: Council 'faction' left out in cold on full Rattler story

Letter to the Editor by Cr Glen Hartwig | 26th Aug 2017 12:56 PM
NOT A HAPPY FAMILY: Gympie Regional Council is divided, Daryl Dodt, Mal Gear, Dan Stewart, Mayor Mick Curran, Bob Leitch, Glen Hartwig, James Cochrane, Mark McDonald and Hilary Smerdon.
NOT A HAPPY FAMILY: Gympie Regional Council is divided, Daryl Dodt, Mal Gear, Dan Stewart, Mayor Mick Curran, Bob Leitch, Glen Hartwig, James Cochrane, Mark McDonald and Hilary Smerdon. Renee Albrecht

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LETTER TO THE EDITOR FROM CR GLEN HARTWIG

ANY suggestion that the majority of councillors had all the (Rattler) detail is an admission of withholding information from some.

It would be interesting to see which councillors are willing to put their hands up and say they had copies of the relevant reports and inspections of track and bridges?

I know of one councillor that did ask for them. I and others did not have this information.

To suggest that council was adequately briefed and presented with the appropriate information is bizarre at the least and would then drag in to question the abilities of those councillors that had this information.

A detailed current engineering inspection and report had not been conducted. A current costings based on the new relevant information had not been carried out. If you had a mechanic inspect a car you were going to buy in 2013 would you then purchase it in 2017 without another inspection. GRC does.

One person made commitments during the election, "under my leadership the Rattler will run." That is why there is a relentless pursuit down this path.

The sad reality is that even if the Rattler is far more profitable than expected the maintenance bill will ensure that the ratepayer continues to assist. There is nothing wrong with that providing you are open, upfront and make decisions on spending with that in mind.

As councillors it is essential to have that discussion before you commit someone else's money. Whether it be state, federal or ratepayer funds all that money generally comes in some way from the same pockets, it is only the origin of delivery that changes.

To suggest that some councillors had more information than others once again highlights the dysfunction that this project is clouded in.

I did ask many questions, like how much do we spend, when is it just too much? What is the up-to-date expected costings? $10.8 million? How many times have I heard that?

Knowing it will always be in budget must bring some comfort to the ratepayer.

Glen Hartwig,

Gympie Regional Councillor Division 2

Gympie Times

Topics:  glen hartwig gympie council gympie regional council letters to the editor mary valley rattler

Busby Marou rocks Muster Main Stage

Busby Marou rocks Muster Main Stage

Busby Marou stole the hearts of Main Stage visitors on Friday night

UPDATE: Five injured in serious Valley crash

The scene of a crash on the Mary Valley Hwy on Saturday.

The highway is blocked in both directions

Say 'g'day' and be part of a national icon

There will be hundreds of photos like this beauty in our FREE Muster Souvenir Edition which you will be able to pick up from the Muster at the General Store and other venues tomorrow (Sunday).

The 36th annual Gympie Music Muster has been a cracker.

GO WEST: Cattle market driving buyers to snap up land

LOOKING GOOD: Cattle farmers are lining up for broadacre grazing blocks in the South Burnett and townships like Kilkivan can still be marketed on the merits of their unique charms.

Farmers gaining confidence as they get twice as much for their beef

Local Partners

Party gets toes tapping up and down Mary St

Scenes from the 2017 Pre-Muster Party

Two-car crash shuts down part of Bruce Hwy

ON THE ROAD: Emergency services near the Eumundi Rd exit on the Bruce Hwy.

Woman injured in crash that closed part of the Bruce Hwy

GALLERY: Smiles shine at Gympie Muster

Georgia Roberts is a Muster cowgirl

Grown ups aren't the only ones having fun at this year's festival

GALLERY: Crowds dip into Muster madness

Muster dancing, madness: Kate and Grant Smith. Gympie Music Muster Friday 25.08.17

The party continues in Amamoor, and you can see all the fun here.

Talent search winner back for a taste of Main Stage

Mason Hope,18, took out the Songs of the Sunshine Coast competition and will play at the Gympie Muster Muster Club on Saturday and on Main Stage on Sunday.

Muster performer Mason Hope, 18, is a rising star

Style: Spring into an '80s revival

WITH opulent texture, powerful silhouettes and glamorous accessories, the night belongs to the bold and the beautiful.

GALLERY: TGIF at the Gympie Muster

Matthew, Anna and Bella Hood.

What went on at the second day of the Gympie Muster

NARCOS: New agents mean business

Michael Stahl-David and Matt Whelan in a scene from season three of Narcos.

Check out this rundown of what to expect from drug drama series

Smoother than whiskey: Judah Kelly at the Muster

STRIPPED BACK: Judah Kelly performs on stage at the Gympie Muster.

The Voice winner bringing soul and substance to the Muster

Tina Arena to play Eva Peron on stage

Tina Arena.

The musical will run at Sydney Opera House from September 13

Gender parity a shining hallmark of this year's Muster

GIRL POWER: Caitlyn Shadbolt and Jody Direen pictured backstage at the Gympie Muster.

Girl power in the Amamoor State Forest

A love affair with Kinky Boots

WELL-HEELED: Callum Francis stars in the stage musical Kinky Boots.

Kinky Boots star is keen to walk the talk in Brisbane

HOUSE, SHEDS, 5 ACRES!

833 Beenham Valley Road, Beenaam Valley 4570

House 4 1 2 $489,000

Enjoy the serenity in this 4 bedroom brick home featuring a dining/kitchen combination, separate lounge with fireplace, ceiling fans and fully ducted...

WEEKEND GETAWAY

Tansey 4601

Residential Land 0 0 $115,000

Load up your camping gear and your motorbikes and come and enjoy this 42.8 acre (17.33ha) retreat. Undulating country with some cleared areas and the balance is...

GOOMERI-LUCERNE + CATTLE

6473 Burnett Highway, Goomeri 4601

Rural 4 2 2 $850,000

Located close to Goomeri, this 175 acre property, with highway frontage, is considered one the better irrigation farms in the area. There is approx 110 acres of...

TAKE YOUR BREATH AWAY

26 Annita Way, The Dawn 4570

House 4 2 4 Offers Over...

This immaculate property has everything a growing family could want. The spacious 2 storey home boasts open plan kitchen, dining and air-conditioned lounge room, 3...

2 be new again!

10 Popes Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $350,000!

Doncha just love it when someone has the vision to make old new again. This wonderfully rejuvenated house in the heart of Gympie is everything and much more that...

KANIGAN QUALITY

Kanigan 4570

House 5 2 6 $350,000

This rich warm frost free piece of paradise just might be the hobby farm you've been searching for. 49.3 acres (19.98ha) forming part of the east face of the...

just 2 nice!

6 Isabel Court, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $335,000!

Looking to buy just a really nice, as new, low set, modern, contemporary 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a great location for a great price? You are! Great! Because...

LIFESTYLE WITH INCOME

Greens Creek 4570

House 3 3 2 WIWO $875,000

Enjoy the prefect lifestyle and receive an income from this outstanding picturesque property located in the tightly held Greens Creek area. Approximately 10...

STOP THE RENT CYCLE NOW!!

10 / 37-39 Musgrave Street, Gympie 4570

Town House 3 2 1 $279,000

This beautifully presented and spacious 3 bedroom unit is perfect for those buyers looking for low maintenance and modern living. The large double storey unit has...

bamboo 2 make $$

46 Beer Road, Kilkivan 4600

3 1 5 $298,000!

THIS is a one of a kind property that needs to be seen to be believed! Find your next acreage lifestyle in scenic Kilkivan, loaded with opportunities. How about an...

How a MacDonald's worker built a property empire

Young investor Eddie Dilleen.

Eddie was just 19 when he bought his first investment property

In the heart of Mooloolaba

Stand out from the rest.

Open for inspection homes August 24 - 30

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Outstanding location and size

Character home on 690sq m with medium density zoning near the river