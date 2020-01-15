Menu
The Bonnick Road Waste Management Facility was broken into between the hours of 4.30pm yesterday and 5am this morning in Gympie. Photo: Contributed
Council facility struck in fifth break-in just under a week

Philippe Coquerand
15th Jan 2020 11:25 AM
GYMPIE police are investigating another break and enter but this time at a council run facility last night.

Council officers had closed the Bonnick Road Waste Management Facility yesterday afternoon at around 4.30pm, but earlier this morning at 5am, council officers noticed the facility had been broken into. Police were notified and were soon on the scene.

The office was ransacked, doors broken, security screens smashed and the weighbridge left inoperable during the ordeal.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said they are currently investigating the break and enter reported between 4.30pm yesterday and 5am this morning.

The waste facility remains open.

“We are working as hard as we can to fix it and police are currently onsite investigating. We are open, but if you can hold off using the facility today, it will hopefully be up and running as normal tomorrow,” a GRC spokesperson said.

