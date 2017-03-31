Council eyes development of Memorial Park heritage plan

Heritage protection is back in the council's sights.

THE establishment of a final conservation management plan for Gympie Memorial Park is in the works, with the council voting to prepare a bid for the 2018/19 budget.

The unanimous vote in Wednesday's meeting comes after previous councils had not adopted earlier proposals for the plan.

The council also heard the Heritage Advisory Committee was identifying 13 other sites of historical import to the region as part of the development of the Gympie Town Centre Heritage Trail.

The need to establish guidelines to assist with identifying buildings to be heritage protected was also discussed in the meeting.

Councillor Daryl Dodt stressed it was "imperative” the council knew what they needed to protect.

"The only way we can protect these places in the future is to identify them,” he said.

The council also voted to Linda Atkinson as a new member of the heritage committee.

Mrs Atkinson's appointment comes after the council reported it had "struggled” to replace the loss of at least three members in recent years.