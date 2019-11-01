Menu
Deputy mayor Darren Everard at the Torquay Caravan Park.
Council ends speculation over Bay’s beachside caravan parks

Carlie Walker
1st Nov 2019 12:01 AM
PECULATION that Hervey Bay's council-owned caravan parks on the Esplanade could be moved has been emphatically dismissed.

Fraser Coast Regional Council chief executive officer said the organisation has no plans to remove the Hervey Bay beachfront caravan parks.

"The council is in the midst of master planning parks with a view to upgrade facilities."

Councillor Darren Everard said the masterplan process was underway and the council was looking at its three Hervey Bay parks and what they had to offer at their various locations.

"It's a pretty big project," he said.

"It was put on hold until the Esplanade project was completed.

"We have consultants working on the projects at the moment."

Cr Everard said the parks were a vital part of Hervey Bay's accommodation options, adding that he couldn't imagine a time when the council would consider moving such valuable assets.

"I really struggle to imagine what Hervey Bay would be like without those beachside caravan parks," he said.

"People choose to holiday in Hervey Bay because of those caravan parks.

"I think it would be pretty silly to even consider doing something like that."

Considering the future of the parks would take time, Cr Everard said.

"It's early days, we've got to look at everything that's in there," he said. "We've got to work out what we need and how we are going to do it to make sure we get it right."

Protection of the council's assets was also something that was always on the agenda, Cr Everard said.

The region has an extensive coastline and erosion plan and he said the council would act to protect an asset such as a caravan park in the future, whether it be through the addition of rocks or sea walls.

Part of the shoreline plan was to have a fallback position, he said.

As to whether the park upgrades would consider the growing RV market was yet to be decided, he said.

