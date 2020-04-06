Menu
Gympie election 2020.
Council election: Virus-affected vote count enters final stages

Arthur Gorrie
6th Apr 2020 2:00 PM
GYMPIE’S coronavirus-affected council election is approaching the final stages, as locked down electoral officers resume counting this afternoon.

Counting has just begun on postal votes received by Electoral Commission Queensland today, although in some cases, votes may not be counted until tomorrow, to help protect the identity of voters, especially where an elector’s postal votes is the only one received for a particular council divisions that day.

An ECQ representative said votes would be held until more than 10 had been received, so they could be counted as anonymously as possible, to preserve the intention of the secret ballot system.

Preference counting has also now begun, particularly in divisions where there is a candidate clearly in last place. It is this candidates preferences which will be the first to be distributed.

This would be likely to become a long process in Divisions 1 and 7, where the counting is so close that the result will depend on every vote being counted in all categories, including phone, postal, early voting and on-the-day booth voting.

No indication is yet available as to when the counting will be complete, allowing the election result to be formally declared.

Gympie Times

