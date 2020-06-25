Menu
The council’s proposed fees and charges for 2020-21, which included controversial hikes to dump gate fees, were taken off yesterday’s agenda so more work could be done on it. Photo: Contributed
News

Council dumps fee hike proposal from agenda

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
25th Jun 2020 12:02 AM
A PROPOSED fee hike at the region’s dumps has been put on hold, with Gympie Regional Council’s fees and charges for 2020-21 pulled from yesterday’s meeting.

The list of charges, which included a hike of a carload of household rubbish from $5.50 to $7, an increase for single-axle trailers from $17.50 to $22, and large trailers from $37, to $47, was expected to be endorsed by councillors at yesterday’s meeting.

The new fees would have increased the cost of a car load of rubbish from $5.50 to $7.
However it was pulled from the agenda, with acting CEO Pauline Gordon saying that “given we’ve had further workshops … we believe we need more time to consider this as a group”.

The fees and charges as proposed were forecast to bring in more than $6 million to the council’s coffers.

The possibility of hikes at the tip gate ruffled feathers in the community.

Residents again called for free tip vouchers, and said increasing gate fees would only lead to more illegal dumping around the region.

