Council discovers ‘Pandora’s box’ of issues at Goomeri pool

Goomeri Pool has been closed since January, and hopes to have it reopened by the end of the year hinge on the full extent of its problems. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

HOPES Goomeri’s pool will reopen by the end of this year could be scuppered by a “Pandora’s box” of problems at the site.

Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig yesterday revealed the council was still working to identify what needed to be done to fix the town’s water hole, which has been shut since the start of the year.

Contractors will be at the pool over the next week to assess the situation.

“There are some serious issues, there are safety issues, there’s lack of maintenance issues,” Mr Hartwig said.

Residents have been forced to bus to Kilkivan to swim since the pool closed. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

“The media in the sand filter has sat for such a long time without water that we don’t know if that’s actually turned to concrete or not.

“There was a problem due to lack of maintenance; because council didn’t get in and fix that problem it compounded.

“Then they emptied the pool and that compounds it even more and creates more issues.”

The pool was closed in January due to due to problems with its backwash and filtration systems.

It has sat empty ever since, a situation which stirred anger in the town and led to protests against the council.

Mayor Glen Hartwig says leaving the pool to sit empty has only caused more problems.

This year’s council budget put aside $509,000 to get the pool up and running again, a cost that could have been reduced with a little more attention.

“What should have been a small amount of maintenance and some repair work, because of – in my opinion – poor decision making we’re now at a large amount of maintenance and a large amount of work to be done,” Mr Hartwig said.

“The project had been handled a bit like someone doing a bomb dive into a pool: everything splashes and there was no real focus.”

And this meant no hard and fast promises could be made to the people of Goomeri.

“There’s no guarantees because we haven’t lifted the lid on Pandora’s box, but we do believe and would be hoping that it’s open before the end of the year.

“There’s a lack of reliable information.”