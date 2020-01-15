Council denies call for more stonefish warning signs

Sunshine Coast Council said it will not install more signage at known Sunshine Coast stonefish locations.

ALL six stonefish injuries recorded on patrolled Queensland beaches since July happened on the Sunshine Coast, according to Surf Life Saving Queensland.

A member of the public contacted the Daily on Mondaywith safety concerns after Sunshine Coast Council refused her request they install more signs in known stonefish area Golden Beach.

Council has refused to install new signs at known stonefish areas. Pictured is a sign at Hell Hole Creek, Mooloolah Valley.

In response, a council spokeswoman stated: "Council believes it is a reasonable presumption that the public is aware that marine creatures are present in natural beaches and waterways," the spokeswoman said.

"Marine animal presence is complex and not predictable.

"As such, council does not intend to erect additional signage along these natural beaches and waterways.

"At these sites, other risk management options are in place such as life guards on duty and shark nets."

Surf Life Saving Queensland urged people to swim between the flags and seek a lifesaver or guard's help if they were stung.