Council defends planned development charge hike

GOING UP: Council infrastructure charges are on the increase, developers have been warned.
Arthur Gorrie
by

GYMPIE Regional Council has responded to development industry concerns about its plans to increase developer contributions to council infrastructure.

Planners this week warned the increased charges would be passed on to home buyers and where this could not be done, might also discourage much needed development.

The council responded by saying infrastructure charges, for water and sewerage mains, treatment plant upgrades and parks were costs caused by developments and therefore should not be paid by the community in general.

The council was reviewing the charges in response to state government requirements that it plan for infrastructure needs.

"The infrastructure payments are payable by the developers for their use of major items, meaning the community is not bearing the entire cost for infrastructure work.

"The state government required all councils to develop new infrastructure plans. Gympie Regional Council produced a plan based on priority infrastructure which will be required for growth up to 2031 across the region.

"The council has resolved to increase charges to more appropriately cover the cost of providing the required infrastructure," a spokeswoman said. The new charges were "well below" the government's maximum.

