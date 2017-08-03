Council defends new airport rules after criticism

CHANGES: Operators have questioned the council's new safety enhancements at the Kybong Airport.

SAFETY and well-being of users and operators is at the heart of the changes being introduced to operations at Kybong Airport, Gympie Regional Council has said.

The council has come under fire from airport users that recent changes were only made to appease a vocal minority and were without "a single safety benefit”, and aviation operators were excluded from the discussion on recent changes.

A council spokeswoman said the council had been listening to all involved parties.

"All aerodrome stakeholders have been consulted as part of the Aerodrome Master Planning process, where a number of issues were raised that impacted on the potential health, wellbeing and safety of users and residents,” she said.

"The safety and wellbeing of our users and residents is paramount and council took the necessary steps to implement a number of measures to minimise the risk.”

She said stakeholders are encouraged to contribute further comments when the draft master plan is released next week.

While the changes included a ban on all operations between sunrise and sunset, restrictions were already in place for fixed wing aircraft. A lack of radio use at the airport was also identified as an issue which should be addressed.

Development at the site is within the aerodrome precinct under the council's planning scheme.

"Council's 2013 Planning Scheme included a specific aerodrome precinct to cater for those who wish to house their plane on the same site as their residence and have easy access to the airport runway,” she said.

"Those who choose to live within the aerodrome precinct would be aware of the noise likely to occur in conjunction with the airport operation.”

According to a Civil Aviation Safety Authority spokesman, aside from one incident CASA considered reportable, the airport was not considered unsafe.

"CASA has provided the council with advice on procedures and technical issues,” he said.

"This includes how to publish the new requirements in official aviation documentation.

"The operational requirements put in place are similar to those used at other mixed use aerodromes.”

While he did not have an exact number of incidents at the airport, "it was a small number, less than 12”.

Becker Helicopters, who operate training at the site, have contacted The Gympie Times for comment which we will be publishing tomorrow.