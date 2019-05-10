Council defends itself over Sexton Rd confrontation

PROTEST: Dave Golding on Sexton Rd last week was not happy, but Gympie Regional Council has defended its efforts.

A FEW truckloads of gravel would not have hurt, when Gympie Regional Council carried out maintenance work on Sexton Rd recently.

But the council this week defended its efforts to drive dollars further, despite the embarrassment of a sit-down roadblock protest by resident Dave Golding.

Mr Golding said the road needed grading, but the council's efforts had made it worse.

This week's councillor workshop heard a staff report that the problem was only temporary - awaiting the hardening effects of a few dry days.

Mr Golding said his wife had nearly crashed in slippery conditions, even when driving slowly behind a council roller.

A council employee agreed with Cr Glen Hartwig that slippery conditions could have been improved if some gravel had been added, along with recycled material dug out of roadside drains.

"There is a lot of vegetation and silt (in the material). We are trying to get the longest life out of the road,” the staff member said.

"You always get a better product with extra gravel,” he said, but it would cost more and budget limits would mean another road somewhere would not be done until later.

"It's always a balancing act with cost,” he said.

Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch said slippery conditions normally did not last more than two days, although "if you keep getting rain it takes longer to dry out.”

Mayor Mick Curran said the council had put $500,000 extra towards road re-sheeting. He said he had spoken to Mr Golding about his sit-down protest, which blocked the grader operator from continuing with the project.

Cr Bob Fredman said it might be sensible to coordinate with the Forestry Department about its road maintenance program, so the council could use Forestry contractors while they were already on location, especially in outlying areas. "I don't like using outside contractors, but it could be a better deal for ratepayers.”