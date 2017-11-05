Council defend River Walk viability after flooding

GYMPIE Mayor Mick Curran has defended the viability of the Gympie River Walk amidst public concerns of planning oversights.

Cr Curran said "there will be minimal extra cost” required to fix sections of the newly constructed track, after heavy rain and minor flooding damaged parts of it recently.

Cr Curran said repairs had commenced and the site remains under construction.

"Staff monitored the area during the weather event, (and) post-rain inspection reports are still under way ” Cr Curran said.

"At this stage, we anticipate no change to the completion date, November 30,” he said.

The River Walk, which is part of the River to Rail Trail attracted criticism via social media recently.

Some commentary suggested construction of the pathway was illogical and unnecessarily expensive given the propensity for the Mary River to flood.

Cr Curran said due diligence was exercised during the planning phase.

ON THE MEND: Damage to the Mary River Walk after the recent rain event.

"The River to Rail Trail has been specifically designed understanding the pressures flooding places on this area and its role as a 'trail,' rather than a typical pathway,” Cr Curran said.

"Inspections of the River to Rail Trail this week indicate the trail has withstood recent flooding well.

"Whilst it is acknowledged that a minor slip has occurred on one part of the track and scouring on top of a culvert on another part, it is important to note the slip has not occurred as a result of the trail construction and the build-up of silt at one of the culverts that the trail crosses is not normal and hence its source upstream of the subject gully is currently being investigated.

"While professional geotechnical engineers are still assessing the full extent of the slip as the river bank drains over the coming week, at this time it appears the repairs will be straight forward, will add to the resilience of the trail for future events and is well within realistic expectations of minor works required following inundation.

"The trail has been designed to allow Council to clean and reinstate any damaged areas in a timely and cost efficient manner.

"Extensive re-vegetation has also been undertaken as the works have progressed.

"This re-vegetation although very new, already appears to have helped stabilise disturbed areas,” Cr Curran said.