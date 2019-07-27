Council considers options with with indoor pool in limbo

Gympie Regional Council is considering opening the outdoor pool with the indoor one shut indefinitely for safety reasons.

GYMPIE Regional Council is looking into whether to open the aquatic centre's outdoor pool, with the indoor one still closed indefinitely.

The heated pool has been shut for the past month.

It was closed after a number of screws came loose from the roof's acoustic panels.

A council spokesman said repairs were ongoing.

"Specialists are working in conjunction with engineers to make sure the 25m indoor heated pool is operational as soon as possible,” he said.

"Due to the complex nature of the repairs required, there has been a longer than expected delay in reopening the indoor pool.

The indoor pool. Jacob Carson

"Council is currently discussing options with the centre manager, including the opening of the outdoor 50m pool.”

Investigations are also under way into an overnight break-in at the centre on July 9.

Vandals damaged glass panels and doors to the indoor heated pool, as well displacing a lap clock and emergency exit outdoors.

"The police have been to the centre to collect evidence from the scene,” the spokesman said.

"In the meantime, council has arranged for repair quotes to be obtained to ascertain whether those costs of repair are better met by council or through an insurance claim.

"Council are currently awaiting those quotes.”