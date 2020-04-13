Council confirms fresh complaints of foul Bonnick Rd smells

The Bonnick Rd dump’s foul smells have been the subject of new complaints.

FRESH complaints over the not-so-fresh smell coming from the Bonnick Rd Waste Management Facility has left Gympie Regional Council looking for more ways to stave off odour issues at the facility.

Multiple reports of acrid smells wafting from the dump to nearby houses surfaced late last week on social media, most notably the “Gympie Regional Forum” Facebook page.

A spokesman for the council confirmed the latest complaints on the issue had been received as recently as Wednesday (April 8), and said new attempts to solve the problem were underway.

“It is not unusual for odours to come from any Waste Management Facility. Council is aware of this and is putting in place further mitigation solutions,” the spokesman said.

“These include creating an improved barrier between the facility and the homes and businesses that surround the facility. Work on this is underway.

Odour issues are normally associated with environmental factors like wind, heat and moisture.”

The spokesman said the dump was subject to “ongoing maintenance”, but this was likely not the cause of worsening odour issues.

He said the council had installed a new “odour neutralising agent” in January as part of further efforts to combat the smell.

“Commencing in January, this system involves spraying an odour neutraliser over the landfill surface several times a day,” he said.

“On top of this, Council has a number of operational procedures to minimise odour form the landfill. Compaction of waste and daily cover, intermediate cover for areas that won’t be used in the near future, landfill gas extraction and flaring.

“Council has also introduced procedures to identify and deal with odorous loads (mostly from the coast with fish waste). Such loads need now to be pre-booked and once unloaded are covered with fresh kerbside collection waste. All these measures work in most conditions but are never guaranteed to eliminate all odour.”

“It is unfortunate that residents have been effected by any odour from the Waste Management Facility. Council will continue to work hard to reduce any odours, if residents do notice any increase, please contact Council and let us know.”