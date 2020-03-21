Council closes libraries in coronavirus fight

GYMPIE Regional Council will close all six libraries to customers from Monday as part of its efforts to stave off the effects of the coronarivus pandemic.

The council made the announcement this afternoon, after this morning saying it would suspend all volunteering activities in the libraries, the Gympie Regional Gallery and the visitor information centre from the same date.

“Customers will be able to return borrowed books by using the after-hours return chutes, however, council’s preference is for customers to hold onto their books until the libraries re-open. Items have been extended until 30 June,” a council statement read.

“Council’s Online Library will remain available 24/7 for users and offers access to thousands of eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines and music and video streaming services. Residents without an existing membership can contact the library for a digital membership from Monday to access the eLibrary collection.

“Wi-Fi facilities will remain free and accessible around library buildings during normal operational hours.

“The Home Library service for the aged, frail or disabled will continue. Council is also investigating other models for service provision.”

Library staff will remain available during working hours to answer emails at library@gympie.qld.gov.au, phone calls on 5481 0859 and Facebook messages.

The council says it will continue working closely with Queensland Health and the Federal Government in response to the coronavirus.