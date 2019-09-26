Council Christmas splash draws ire of readers

A $65,000 Christmas Tree is in the council's plans, much to the consternation of the community.

OH, CHRISTMAS tree.

Gympie Regional Council plans to spend $65,000 on a new Christmas tree has been far from a festive tune for The Gympie Times Facebook readers in the midst of angst and anger over the latest rate rises.

Mel Perks said although the new tree was a "real living hoop pine tree to be planted... that's a lot of money, does our community really need it?”

"In the long term of things it's a better environmentally friendly alternative thus better then a fake tree they use each year, the $65,000 is still a lot of money though. Sigh.”

Another of the tree options.

Loretta Mills asked what happened to the last expensive tree the council bought, and Leanne Jones-pfitzner wanted to know how the council was balancing priorities.

"Council would not pay $600 for muster street party insurance but can find $65,000 for a tree?” she said.

"What's wrong with the old tree 'n' deco?

"This council is totally incapable.”

She asked why the council could not decorate one of the existing Memorial Park trees instead.

Libby Green was one of the few dissenting voices.

"Imagine the uproar if council didn't have a Christmas tree,” she said.

"Every town has a Christmas tree.

The final tree option.

"This one will last forever and look beautiful.”

Other readers queried the cost given the multitude of other problems plaguing society at the moment.

"There's homeless people with no beds or even food to eat and they're gonna spend that much on one tree?

"Are you serious! Wake up Gympie,” said Maddie Patfield

And Corgi Kirk suggested the council go one step further.

"Don't stop with the tree, dear council.

"Buy a snow making machine and fence in the park and put a herd of reindeer in there,” she said.