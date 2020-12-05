Council chiefs paid $2.3m, including $255k in terminations

Gympie’s councillors and senior management were paid $2.3 million in wages and benefits last financial year.

GYMPIE Regional Council elected officials and senior management cost ratepayers $2.34 million last financial year, including $255,000 in payouts to staff who left.

The council’s recently released annual report revealed $1.8 million was paid in wages and sick leave last financial yeat to key council and Mary Valley Rattler management. This included more than $867,000 to pay councillors.

The year’s total was $332,000 less than the council paid in wages and benefits for its senior leaders in 2018-19, when the combined wages bill (for it and the Rattler) was $2.19 million.

The former senior staff bill for the council and the Rattler was $150,000 cheaper than what was paid in 2018-19 to senior leadership.

However, a significant chunk of this saving was eaten by $255,000 in termination payouts given to senior staff who left the council last financial year.

Even with this payment, the senior staff bill last year was $150,000 less than the $2.5 million it cost the year before, which included a $71,000 contract payment as part of the council’s Rattler commitments.

Another $43,000 in contract payments for the Rattler was reported in the 2017-18 financial year.

The total in wages and benefits to the council’s senior management has jumped 37 per cent since reporting on it first began in the annual report - from $1.6 million in 2016-17 to $2.2 million last financial year.