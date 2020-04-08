Council CEO responds to release of staff survey

Council CEO Bernard Smith says work is well underway in improving the problem areas identified by the 2018 staff survey, which was yesterday finally released to the public.

GYMPIE council CEO Bernard Smith said there was a clear message sent in the wake of the 2018 internal staff survey: “We needed to lift our game”.

“And we have.”

Following the release of the council’s long-secret internal survey yesterday, Mr Smith said the report was not meant to be a pat on the back for the council.

“The purpose of the survey is not to tell us how great we are, it’s to tell us what our issues are,” Mr Smith said.

This was highlighted within the survey, he said, by the fact it was only a percentage of staff who rated an answer six or seven (out of a score of seven) reported in the results.

“(This) means things are green only when they really strongly agree we’re doing something well,” he said.

“Over the years, the surveys have shown some great results and they have also shown problem areas, of which there will always be some, especially in an organisation of 500-plus staff.”

“We absolutely acknowledge that the survey has shown a decrease in some areas as the expectations of staff are higher, they expect that we can do better.

“And we can.”

The council's 2018 staff survey does not paint a rosy picture of the council.





Several things had changed since the survey was taken, a council spokeswoman said, especially in relation to the trust issues highlighted by the report.

This was done by opening up meetings to other departments, like inviting plumbing staff to library meetings, and holding these meetings in other buildings to increase staff interaction.

Other changes included updates from executives, senior leaders and council meetings to inform staff of decisions and about upcoming work, the new customer engagement policy, and by providing clearer information across units.