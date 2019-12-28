Council candidate: Critics are peddling fairy tales

MY letter titled, “Respect is the Solution” (Gympie Times, December 14), caused several forthright comments in this paper and on social media that I had the ‘wool pulled over my eyes’ and insinuated that I have a close relationship with the Mayor.

One even claimed that I am a new team-Curran head-nodder.

Because it is a perfect time of year for fairy-tales; I’ll let that slide, as the upcoming election campaign will provide full clarity.

Nevertheless, I welcome these public assessments of me because it affords an opportunity to sort the ‘wheat from the chaff’.

Through them, I gain a deeper understanding of the motivation that drives these outspoken authors who condemn without first meeting me and asking straight-up where I stand.

I place them into three broad categories: those that have an axe to grind; those with an alternate path forward for Gympie; and those that just have a few spare hours and a keyboard.

I fully expect to be widely criticised on my views, and if elected; my decisions – that is democracy.

And, to be honest, the likelihood of being frequently judged by the community was one of the main discussions I had with my wife when we were weighing-up whether public office was a good move for our family.

But I believe that being accountable to the public for one’s actions brings about good governance.

I will run as a Candidate for Council, not because I’m hostile towards this current mob; but because I believe I can bring something more to the table – passion, integrity and vision.

I do not believe that this Council is corrupt as some in our community may steer you to believe, but I do consider that they are on the wrong path to prosperity and that they are spending too much money on speculative projects.

I am quick to hold a light to this council about a lack of transparency and what I perceive to be a degree of loftiness by the Mayor and CEO.

I have passed judgment on them in this paper; on social media and over coffee; and I have transitioned this stance into action by announcing that I will stand for election.

Therefore, after attending the December meeting where I witnessed a reversal of the Council’s much-disliked normalcy; I felt compelled to publicly document it.

I did this not because I was hoodwinked by a smiling Mayor who with a handshake apparently brought me into his fold; but instead, to ensure that this Council was aware that they had now set a standard for fair and reasonable procedure, and that I would judge them against that benchmark; particularly the Mayor.

I will always listen to my mentors and my critiques, but I will not be swayed by bias or vengeance; or worse, by those that are willing to accept stagnation because of their loathe for change or their fondness of the power that can be wielded from an isolated keyboard.

Col Morley, Pie Creek

Division 7 candidate