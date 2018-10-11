Council cancels Carts, other events due to severe weather

HANDBRAKE: Severe weather means the return of Nashy's 500 Billy Cart Challenge will have to wait a little longer.

HANDBRAKE: Severe weather means the return of Nashy's 500 Billy Cart Challenge will have to wait a little longer. Alison Paterson

THE-long-awaited return of Billy Carts on Saturday now has to wait a little longer, with the event one of several to be canned due to the region's severe weather.

Gympie Regional Council were forced to cancel not only the Rush Festival's Nashy's 500 Billy Cart Challenge, but also the outdoor food, markets and rides and the licensed 18-plus bar which was to be set up in the Civic Centre carpark.

A council spokeswoman said they hoped to reschedule some of the events in the next six months.

While the heavy rain forecast for the next three days has dampened some of the fun, she said at this stage the traditional Gold Rush Parade is still going to be winding down Mary St, subject to change if the weather worsened.

The Rush Main Stage, Live and Local Session 2 featuring Wes Carr, workshops and the Immersive Art Projection Experience will remain open inside the Civic Centre at scheduled times.

Where possible, roaming entertainment and performances will be relocated indoors.

"Rush Festival is disappointed with this outcome, but hopes to see the community enjoying the many family friendly and free activities to come over the next week until October 21,” she said.

Nashy's 500 Billy Cart Challenge was first run in the early 1990s before taking an extended break.