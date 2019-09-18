Council can only blame itself for water speculation mess

The constant stream of speculation and questions over the future of Gympie's water supply is the natural result of telling them as little as possible about its decision to overhaul the service.

ANOTHER day, another question about the council and water.

This time it's over a Unitywater map, which on a scale of "one” to "smoking gun”, is probably at "the hammer's stuck”.

But that's what happens when you keep people in the dark: they'll start to prod everything in their search for a light switch.

The lack of clarity which has caused a few years of frustration for the council isn't a paranoid social media quibble, either.

The OIC made note there had been limited information available in the three years since the decision to reorganise the service was made. Ablestock.com

The Information Commission's decision to order the release of the controversial 2016 water report highlighted it too, specifically: "The decision (to restructure) ... was made in a closed meeting. Apart from confirming that its water and sewerage services have been restructured, council has disclosed limited details about why the restructure and commercialisation of these services was required...” and "given the limited information which has been released about the decision...”

In short, the only thing transparent about the change in the past three years was the water itself. And people have the right to demand answers.

A burst water pipe? Or an apt metaphor? Supplied

If I want a burger or the cat groomed, I have a wealth of options. But want water? Unless you want to stand outside with a bucket and wait for rain, there's only one show in town.

So if the council's water bed is feeling a bit lumpy right now - well that's the unfortunate side effect of making it badly in the first place.