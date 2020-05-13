Council business a piece of cake

The new Gympie Regional Council have opted to cater their own meetings, saving thousands in ratepayer money per year. Picture: Shane Zahner

The new Gympie Regional Council have decided to cater their own workshops and meetings by bringing in homemade morning teas or supporting local cafes.

Division 4 councillor Bruce Devereaux said the councillors decided before their first meeting that it was unnecessary to have the meetings catered.

“We figured if everyone else has to bring their own food so can we,” Mr Devereaux said.

“It was one of the first things we decided on, to send a signal to the community that we’re doing things differently.”

Dolly Jensen and Bruce Devereaux enjoying Dolly's homemade muffins. Picture: Shane Zahner

From now on the councillors will bring in their own food, like Dolly Jensen did this week, baking cupcakes for the whole team, or support local cafes.

Mr Devereaux said their decision will save around $5000 of ratepayer money a year.

“This financial year, so from July 2019 to now, $3644 was spent on meals for meetings,” he said.

“So you can see how much we’re saving in a year.”