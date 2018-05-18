Council budget breaks Mayor's promise, despite the spin

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

THE release of the draft budget on Wednesday was very light on detail but it does tell us a few salient points about our mayor and CEO.

The least rate rise we can expect is 2.5 %. It almost certainly will be higher for those properties which are above the minimum general rate category, and apparently could be as high as 10% in some cases.

Mick Curran made three main promises about rates during the election campaign

There is also a promise (which may or may not be broken) that a reduction in water and sewerage rates will compensate the virtual 3% extra rise as a result of the removal of the 10% discount on those items.

Last year they attacked properties on the minimum general rate to the tune of 4.5%. This year they are attacking the other end of the scale.

Julia Gillard said, "There will be no carbon tax etc”. Mick Curran said rates will not exceed CPI.

As much as they try to spin everything, the truth of the matter is that for the last two years the rate rise has been almost double CPI.

That is two broken promises.

It is not only the broken promise that rankles, it is also the way he tries to slide out from under by blaming others.

His comment that "there were some projects that councillors wanted in, which increased the rate percentage slightly” is absolutely nauseating.

To blame the other councillors for maybe a couple of million, while pouring million after million into his train set with millions more to come every year until the project collapses completely or until he is replaced by someone with the common sense to can it, speaks volumes about the calibre of the man.

If there is any blame on offer he likes to either dodge it or at least share it. But if he thinks he has something noteworthy its all about "I”. For example his comment that "that's four budgets in a row that "I've” delivered that have been lower than any other rate rise in council's history”.

The last comment is, in itself, very hollow self praise.

(A better response would be to say) that is four budgets that have been lower than any other rate rise since amalgamation.

The statement "in council's history” implies "ever”, and that is simply untrue.

In any event, with their wilful and wasteful spending spree, the only reason they have been able to hold rate rises to double the CPI is the fact that previous financially prudent councils had put in place sufficient funds to insulate the community from any severe financial shock, which may arise from natural disasters and the like.

These two (and the five head-nodders) are not a natural disaster but they are a disaster, and they sure have provided a financial shock.

Council's financial position is still reasonably sound if we look at the annual budget in isolation.

However a rigorous assessment would look at trend lines over time.

Despite the strong reserves when these two spendthrifts entered the lolly shop, we are seeing those reserves eroded year after year and replaced on the balance sheet by "assets” which are not really assets and will continue to cause inter generational financial hardship.

In this one year alone the Mayor and his pal in the lolly shop have managed to reduce our current assets by over $10 million and increase our liabilities by about $1million.

At the same time they have exposed us to huge ongoing maintenance, interest and depreciation liabilities with no corresponding revenue stream.

That is a very worrying trend line which can only end in higher rates or reduced services.

Ian Petersen,

Gympie