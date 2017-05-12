Council briefs: outcomes from this week's meeting

Council decides on water breaks for Kingfisher Rise Estate, and park protection.

Water break for Kingfisher

KINGFISHER Rise Estate residents will be getting a break on their water bill, following a council decision to reduce their water charge by 25%.

While the original proposal before the council was for a 17.5% drop, Cr Mal Gear requested it be increased because he believed it was a "bit light on”.

"A 25% discount sits a little better with me,” he said.

Residents of Kingfisher Rise had petitioned the council about their water charges in December.

The report before council said residents of the estate were limited in their use of the town water, with only 34.5% using any water in 2015-16.

Cr James Cochrane also voiced support for giving the residents a discount.

"It's obvious where we provide a reduced service, you get a reduced price,” Cr Cochrane said.

Memorial closer to conservation

FASTER-than-expected deterioration has prompted the council to allocate $30,000 to fast-track development of a conservation plan for Memorial Park.

Voting unanimously for the allocation in the 2017-18 budget, the council will engage with specialist heritage conservation consulting services to help them finalise the plan for the park with Cr Mal Gear stressing the need for the council to look after "the most beautiful park in the area”.