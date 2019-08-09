Council blunder 26 years ago cost Gympie ratepayers billions

Aerial photograph of Gympie city showing the area around Fiveways at the intersection of Mary, Mellor and Lawrence Sts and Calton and Caledonian Hills.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

TWENTY-SIX years ago approximately, Gympie council made a horrendous decision by locating five gun clubs on residential A ratepayers' land.

Unbelievably, council with a choice of gun club sites from hundreds of square kilometres located the five gun clubs on the wrong town plan zoning, right next to existing residential houses in Gympie.

For the last 26 years this has provided excessive noise and misery to nearby residents and koalas.

Ron Owen, Cooloola Range Gun club president and previous councillor and Gympie ammunition and guns supplier, described the ratepayer rip-off in The Gympie Times on July 7, 2018 by indicating that the lands could have been 4000 residential A blocks worth $4billion in 2007.

Today's increased land values puts this ratepayer rip-off in favour of gun clubs at $6billion.

And to add insult to injury, Mr Owen in The Gympie Times on July 27, 2019 has the audacity to request more money from ratepayers to expand his presidential gun club empire, thus improving his ammunition and gun supply business.

Every time I hear or read of Gympie tip fee increases, rates increases, levy increases, roadworks required and sewer on hold, I think of the $6billion ratepayer rip-off in favour of gun clubs.

Council has recently been asking ratepayers to provide their opinion on the next town plan.

Outraged, ripped-off ratepayers should demand council go back in time 26 years, rezone the land residential A, remove the gun clubs, develop the 1000 blocks and pocket the $6billion.

This would hold back rates, levies and tip fees for years to come and bring roads and sewer to the standard ripped-off ratepayers deserve.

ALAN GODDARD,

VETERAN