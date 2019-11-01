Council asked to fix another ‘bloody shocking’ Gympie footpath

Bill and Barbara Moore want Young St’s footpath to be fixed after they had to help an elderly man who tripped on its pocked surface.

A CRACKED and crumbling CBD footpath has drawn the ire of residents after they watched an elderly man trip and hurt himself.

Bill and Barbara Moore are asking why the council’s region-wide improvements have not included Young St after the man’s fall two weeks ago.

“It’s absolutely bloody shocking,” Mr Moore said of the stretch, which is chipped and pocked at several points.

“He went down for a tumble and bruised his knee,” Mr Moore said.

“He was a bit shook up.”

The Moores said they cannot remember the last time the path was fixed, and asking why it has not fixed given the amount of people who use it.

“I’ve never seen it updated,” he said.

They are not the only ones who share this view.

Ashleigh Ludcky said she has lived in the region for more than 20 years and cannot remember any work done on the stretch.

A council spokesman said there are no immediate plans to upgrade the Young St sidewalk.

“Small sections of Young St have been upgraded adjacent to Smithfield St and Zig Zag Park as part of the ‘Smithfield Street Project’,” he said.

“The remainder has only been subject to minor maintenance activities or part of the development of access driveways to private properties over time.”

There is no costing for a Young St upgrade, he said, but the council does budget for issues when they are raised.

“Residents are encouraged to contact council directly if they are experiencing issues on our footpath network,” he said.