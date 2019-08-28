Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie council's Audit and Risk Committee has asked the council to consider expanding the scope of the Rattler's blow out review given the ongoing delays.
Gympie council's Audit and Risk Committee has asked the council to consider expanding the scope of the Rattler's blow out review given the ongoing delays. Contributed
Council News

Council asked for change to long-delayed Rattler review

scott kovacevic
by
28th Aug 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DELAYS in the overdue review into the Rattler's blow-outs could lead to the report becoming about the council's capital works as a whole.

A report to be tabled at today's Gympie Regional Council meeting says council's Audit and Risk Committee wants consideration given to expanding the report to "capital projects in general” given the hold-ups.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

The review of the Rattler's blow-outs was first promised to be delivered by July last year.

The audit and risk committee also requested a review of the train's governance and structure, and a report on the controls and agreements in place "given the importance of the Rattler Railway Company being operated in the most optimum manner”.

gympie council gympie regional council mary valley rattler rattler rattler railway company
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Young guns shine in junior netball grand finals

    premium_icon GALLERY: Young guns shine in junior netball grand finals

    News Victory Fire dominated the court to secure grand final glory with a 31-26 win over Flares in the A-grade on Monday.

    Australia's Fyre Festival? Fury as major event postponed

    premium_icon Australia's Fyre Festival? Fury as major event postponed

    Music Some are calling for compensation, and comparing it to Fyre Festival

    Couple 'freaked out' and stripped fully-furnished rental

    premium_icon Couple 'freaked out' and stripped fully-furnished rental

    Crime The pair "freaked out” and made an ill-informed decision