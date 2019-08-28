Council asked for change to long-delayed Rattler review

Gympie council's Audit and Risk Committee has asked the council to consider expanding the scope of the Rattler's blow out review given the ongoing delays.

DELAYS in the overdue review into the Rattler's blow-outs could lead to the report becoming about the council's capital works as a whole.

A report to be tabled at today's Gympie Regional Council meeting says council's Audit and Risk Committee wants consideration given to expanding the report to "capital projects in general” given the hold-ups.

The review of the Rattler's blow-outs was first promised to be delivered by July last year.

The audit and risk committee also requested a review of the train's governance and structure, and a report on the controls and agreements in place "given the importance of the Rattler Railway Company being operated in the most optimum manner”.