Council announces 24 Gympie road projects happening now

STAGE 3 of the River to Rail Trail is due for completion by the end of this month, according to Gympie Regional Council’s latest road maintenance schedule.

Site establishment, construction of a concrete pathway, forming and pouring islands and line marking and signage all form part of the ongoing project, which the council says should be finished by “late February 2020”.

The scope for the works is from the Cogan Street pedestrian refuge island to completion of the pathway on Cootharaba Road.

Road works on Investigator Ave, Cooloola Cove.

Waddell Rd, Investigator Ave at Cooloola Cove and Bligh St at Kilkivan are among the other sites due for construction works over the next fortnight.

Full list below:

– Investigator Ave, Cooloola Cove

– Wadell Road, Gympie

– River To Rail Trail Stage 3

– Bligh Street, Kilkivan

– Mudlo Road – (CH: 7100) Batter Works

– Coleman Siding Road, Cinnabar

– Crownthorpe Road, Boonara

– Quinn Road, Crownthorpe

– Harm Road, Manyung

– Butlers Corner Road, Imbil

– Yabba Creek Road, Imbil

– Whittle Road, Tuchekoi

– Wide Bay Highway

– Cinnabar Road, Cinnabar

– Daddamarine Road, Booubyjan

– Webb Road, Black Snake

– Old Bruce Highway, Tuchekoi

– Kenilworth Skyring Creek Road, Tuchekoi

– Kin Kin Road, Wolvi

– Tin Can Bay Road (Main Road)

– Mary Valley area (Council roads)

– North Deep Creek / Chatsworth / Harvey Siding areas (Council Roads)

– Rainbow Beach Platform

– Rainbow Beach