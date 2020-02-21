Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stage 3 of the River to Rail Trail is due for completion by the end of this month.
Stage 3 of the River to Rail Trail is due for completion by the end of this month.
News

Council announces 24 Gympie road projects happening now

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
21st Feb 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STAGE 3 of the River to Rail Trail is due for completion by the end of this month, according to Gympie Regional Council’s latest road maintenance schedule.

Site establishment, construction of a concrete pathway, forming and pouring islands and line marking and signage all form part of the ongoing project, which the council says should be finished by “late February 2020”.

The scope for the works is from the Cogan Street pedestrian refuge island to completion of the pathway on Cootharaba Road.

Road works on Investigator Ave, Cooloola Cove.
Road works on Investigator Ave, Cooloola Cove.

Waddell Rd, Investigator Ave at Cooloola Cove and Bligh St at Kilkivan are among the other sites due for construction works over the next fortnight.

Full list below:

– Investigator Ave, Cooloola Cove

– Wadell Road, Gympie

– River To Rail Trail Stage 3

– Bligh Street, Kilkivan

– Mudlo Road – (CH: 7100) Batter Works

– Coleman Siding Road, Cinnabar

– Crownthorpe Road, Boonara

– Quinn Road, Crownthorpe

– Harm Road, Manyung

– Butlers Corner Road, Imbil

– Yabba Creek Road, Imbil

– Whittle Road, Tuchekoi

– Wide Bay Highway

– Cinnabar Road, Cinnabar

– Daddamarine Road, Booubyjan

– Webb Road, Black Snake

– Old Bruce Highway, Tuchekoi

– Kenilworth Skyring Creek Road, Tuchekoi

– Kin Kin Road, Wolvi

– Tin Can Bay Road (Main Road)

– Mary Valley area (Council roads)

– North Deep Creek / Chatsworth / Harvey Siding areas (Council Roads)

– Rainbow Beach Platform

– Rainbow Beach

gympie council news gympie news gympie region gympie regional council gympie roads river to rail trail
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CEO: Council has a plan to return to surplus

        premium_icon CEO: Council has a plan to return to surplus

        News Gympie council CEO has defended the financial position following critical state audit

        Rainbow Beach teen hospitalised after snakebite

        premium_icon Rainbow Beach teen hospitalised after snakebite

        News Paramedics were called to a private address after 9pm.

        Audit reveals council's coffers don't look healthy

        premium_icon Audit reveals council's coffers don't look healthy

        News Latest state audit paints less-than-glowing picture of council’s financial...

        Dangerous chemicals stolen from a Gympie region property

        premium_icon Dangerous chemicals stolen from a Gympie region property

        Crime Police want your help following the theft of dangerous liquids stolen from a Gympie...